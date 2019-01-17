Tomi Lahren tried to drag Gillette’s new ad and it beautifully backfired.

It looks like Tomi Lahren is at it again, being the absolute worst.

The blonde Barbie dream house of Fox News' millennial chapter had an opinion on Twitter about Gillette's new commercial on toxic masculinity. It's unclear what Fox News would be discussing if Gillette didn't run this ad as their coverage in the last week has been 90% complaining about a razor commercial and 0% worrying about Trump's temper tantrum shutdown. In case you have yet to see Gillette's bold attack on cat-calling, bullying, and sexual harassment, here it is:

While Lahren is famous for her controversial opinions, this seems like a bizarre hill to die on. Even if there was a universe where Gillette was going too far to prove that treating women like garbage isn't a good look, the worst case scenario is that men would be scared of treating women like garbage. Tomi, why are you so angry about this? Who hurt you?