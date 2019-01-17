Tomi Lahren tried to drag Gillette’s new ad and it beautifully backfired.

It looks like Tomi Lahren is at it again, being the absolute worst.
The blonde Barbie dream house of Fox News' millennial chapter had an opinion on Twitter about Gillette's new commercial on toxic masculinity. It's unclear what Fox News would be discussing if Gillette didn't run this ad as their coverage in the last week has been 90% complaining about a razor commercial and 0% worrying about Trump's temper tantrum shutdown. In case you have yet to see Gillette's bold attack on cat-calling, bullying, and sexual harassment, here it is:
While Lahren is famous for her controversial opinions, this seems like a bizarre hill to die on. Even if there was a universe where Gillette was going too far to prove that treating women like garbage isn't a good look, the worst case scenario is that men would be scared of treating women like garbage. Tomi, why are you so angry about this? Who hurt you?
For the record, there is no part of this ad that addresses gender neutral pronouns, men wearing makeup or playing with dolls. Even if it did, though, it's still confusing as to why Lahren would be so angry.
The goal of feminism isn't for men to act like women, it's for men and women to be equals. Tomi, are you ok? Is this all a big act for fame and a Fox News career? Please wink twice.
Luckily, the internet was ready to put her in check:
Better luck next time, Lahren.