Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.

Everyone's favorite millennial bottle of frustrated bleach, Tomi Lahren, has come out with a suggestion for anyone looking to spread conservative holiday cheer this season.

On Facebook, Lahren posted what we can only assume is a sponsored advertisement for her fans to purchase a "Not My President" calendar that mocks everything triggering for "snowflake" liberals, and of course the fact that Hillary lost. In fact, the only real theme of the entire calendar is that Hillary isn't the president.

The calendar features Elizabeth Warren in a Native American headdress, a scowling Hillary, a tax-hungry Bernie Sanders, a kneeling Colin Kaepernick, and Beto O'Rourke in a sombrero. And that's just the cover.

Inside, it's equally as uncreative. November features Elizabeth Warren being served by suited butlers at what appears to be the first Thanksgiving, September is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being confused by Labor day, "Unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs!"