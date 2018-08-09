Tomi Lahren kvetches about 'marches and rallies,' gets owned by people who know history.

Tomi Lahren kvetches about 'marches and rallies,' gets owned by people who know history.
Orli Matlow
Aug 09, 2018@2:51 PM
Advertising

In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and ignorant tweets from Tomi Lahren.

When she's not writing short stories about people doing cocaine off the street in San Francisco or calling the border patrol agents separating families "humanitarians," Toga Lockdown is writing her own version of American history.

Her latest chapter is on the futility of marches and rallies.

That's right, you attention-seeking weenies!

Why are you bothering to scream in the streets? It's not like the First Amendment of the Constitution made a point to affirm "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances"!!!

People on Twitter are pointing out that Tilly wouldn't be able to march to the voting booth if women hadn't marched before her.

Advertising

There are more effective ways to be an attention-seeker, like becoming a Fox News talking head!

Advertising

The take is extremely ignorant, and quite disrespectful to the many people who have suffered in the streets exercising their Constitutional rights.

Advertising

It's not just women and black people who have made change through "attention-seeking foolishness."

This stupidity is getting boring, Tasha.

Advertising

Start Googling stuff.

Tomi Lahren kvetches about 'marches and rallies,' gets owned by people who know history.
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc