Tomi Lahren kvetches about 'marches and rallies,' gets owned by people who know history.

In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and ignorant tweets from Tomi Lahren.

When she's not writing short stories about people doing cocaine off the street in San Francisco or calling the border patrol agents separating families "humanitarians," Toga Lockdown is writing her own version of American history.

Her latest chapter is on the futility of marches and rallies.

I don’t get the point of these marches and rallies on either side- we don’t need to scream in the streets. We march to work, home to our families and we march into the voting booth. The rest of this crap is just attention-seeking foolishness. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 5, 2018

That's right, you attention-seeking weenies!

Why are you bothering to scream in the streets? It's not like the First Amendment of the Constitution made a point to affirm "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances"!!!

People on Twitter are pointing out that Tilly wouldn't be able to march to the voting booth if women hadn't marched before her.

I am HERE for the suffragette owning of @TomiLahren pic.twitter.com/KoaYEt55AY — Matthew L. Reznicek (@drreznicek) August 8, 2018