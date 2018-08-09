Tomi Lahren kvetches about 'marches and rallies,' gets owned by people who know history.

In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and ignorant tweets from Tomi Lahren.
When she's not writing short stories about people doing cocaine off the street in San Francisco or calling the border patrol agents separating families "humanitarians," Toga Lockdown is writing her own version of American history.
Her latest chapter is on the futility of marches and rallies.
That's right, you attention-seeking weenies!
Why are you bothering to scream in the streets? It's not like the First Amendment of the Constitution made a point to affirm "the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances"!!!
People on Twitter are pointing out that Tilly wouldn't be able to march to the voting booth if women hadn't marched before her.
How do you think you've ended up on television in 2018 and not barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen? Marches. As far as you being able to vote? A whole lot of females marching literally made that happen.— 🇦🇺 Megzy (@Mooglet1) August 6, 2018
Are you really this ignorant or just naive? How do you think you (we) got the right to vote? By going to work? By being quiet? Cooking dinner?— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 6, 2018
I don’t get the point of you. Learn some history. Some of the most important changes in our history were born from protest and marches. Think about that next time you vote. Ppl like you are dooming us all to repeat history— CParks (@rainrainrain77) August 7, 2018
August 7, 2018
There are more effective ways to be an attention-seeker, like becoming a Fox News talking head!
“Attention-seeking foolishness” is literally your entire personal brand, larval Ann Coulter.— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 7, 2018
I wouldn’t use the attention-seeking foolishness card when that is literally your career. Try again.— Megan (@musingsofmegan) August 5, 2018
The take is extremely ignorant, and quite disrespectful to the many people who have suffered in the streets exercising their Constitutional rights.
On May 4 1970 four unarmed students were murdered by the Ohio National Guard, under orders from a Republican President, for peacefully protesting. This is where @realDonaldTrump the @GOP and the @NRA are taking this country. They weren’t “seeking attention”. pic.twitter.com/hFKs1tTRJ9— Disgruntled Old Man (@disgruntled_old) August 6, 2018
"Attention seeking foolishness" pic.twitter.com/ymrFqkQIKJ— Shamus Miller (@shamusmmiller) August 7, 2018
You don't say? pic.twitter.com/UmMQYFME4h— George M (@jstatetiger) August 7, 2018
Huh - good thing we can march to the voting booth. pic.twitter.com/rtqmSXB0mU— Karen J (@Kjunesu) August 7, 2018
It's not just women and black people who have made change through "attention-seeking foolishness."
This stupidity is getting boring, Tasha.
Start Googling stuff.