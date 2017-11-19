This 'Tonight Show' sketch featuring Jessica Chastain perfectly roasts sexist auditions.

Friday's episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon took a swipe at the notoriously sexist auditions actresses are forced to undergo in order to secure a career in Hollywood.

The sketch was written by New York comedian Jasmine Pierce and showed Chastain flaying the impossible combinations of hot/sexy/modest/empowered that are often called for during the audition process.

At one of the more ridiculously apt moments of the sketch the casting director (Fallon) instructs Chastain to deliver her lines like a "spicy little peppermint with a secret." At different points she's also instructed to read like "Wonder Woman" and "murdered but hot" all while reciting the simple sentence, "Hi, my name is Angela."

Naturally, the sketch ends with a male actor reading for the role of Mike and receiving no notes at all.

This is one of those instances where comedy writing is so on the nose it feels almost like a PSA about Hollywood's rampant sexism, except this time, funny.