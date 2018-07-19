15 totally creepy behaviors that society has accepted as ‘normal.’

The whole notion of what is and isn't defined as creepy is both fascinating and arbitrary. Once mainstream culture has tacitly or passively encouraged a weird behavior, it generally doesn't fall under the umbrella of "creepy." But why?!

As part of our endless pursuit of hilarious anecdotes and potential answers to life's Big Important Questions, we launched our Someecards Creep podcast to explore the very definitions of creepy. And notably, how women and LGBTQ people can perform creepy behaviors without being labeled as creepy.

This recent episode involves stories of reading a partner's diaries (unplanned), collecting teeth for a romantic gift, and accidentally spying on neighbors due to window placement.

This hilarious episode explores tactics for scoping out cuties at bars, a story of going under cover to meet Ryan Gosling, and the awkwardness of initiating adult friendships.

This in-depth episode treats listeners to a tale of flirting over Last FM, how to have sex when you're sharing a hotel room with mom, and the awkwardness of sending nudes to family.