This viral story shows exactly why telling boys to ‘man up’ is so toxic.

Many of us are deeply familiar with the ways that patriarchy hurts women. The pay gap still roars on in the workplace, we are still facing high rates of domestic violence and rape, we are 45 presidents deep and still no female president, and well, the dismal list goes on and on.
However, for a culture that talks about toxic masculinity's ills against women, we often overlook the ways it stunts men from childhood on. One of the most obvious and dangerous symptoms of toxic masculinity is the pressure for men (and boys), to repress their emotions, particularly seemingly "softer" emotions such as sadness.
Phrases like "man up" or "don't be a pussy" conflate (toxic) masculinity with a repression of complex emotions, and oftentimes, the only strong feeling accepted within masculinity is extreme anger. This of course, not only hurts the boys and men who are quickly bullied and emotionally stunted for having human feelings, but it also leads to emotionally dysfunctional behavior that contributes to the violent culture we see around us.
In a now viral post, the Facebook user Lyra Balearica shared how they witnessed a little boy's female guardian taunting him for having natural feelings of fear about getting his blood drawn. The scene, Balearica writes, is a prime example of just how embedded these ideals of male emotional repression have become.
Balearica shared how the female guardian got angry when she was told she couldn't film the boy crying in order to humiliate him into pushing his feelings down.
"The way our culture treats boys sickens me. I had an 11 year-old-boy in my room to have blood drawn today. He was crying. Not bawling or throwing a fit, just a few nervous tears. His guardian kept telling him to 'man up' and 'stop asking like a sissy.' Then she threatened to record him crying to show it to all his friends, which made him cry more. I told her we had a strict no recording/photo policy and she got mad at me for 'ruining the joke.'"
When the woman in question went to the bathroom, Balearica took a moment to let the boy know his fears about getting blood drawn were completely normal, and many adults shed tears of fear as well.
"When this woman went to the bathroom I told the kid it was okay to express his emotions however he needed to and even grown men are scared of needles. That everyone is scared of something and he was brave for doing it even though he was scared. Stop. Telling. Boys. They. Aren't. Really. Boys. For expressing emotion."
Balearica went on to point out how pressuring boys to hide complex feelings of sadness and fear because it's "not manly" is often what leads to emotionally dysfunctional men who only feel comfortable expressing anger.
"You know why women and femmes have to fear violent men? Because of this shit that represses boys and men. Crying doesn't make you weak. Fear doesn't make you weak. But berating a child for showing those things make you one weak ass adult."
People in the comments echoed Balearica's sentiments, and thanked them for stepping in and giving that boy some much needed comfort, even if only for a moment.
It was also noted how getting your blood drawn when you're distressed isn't optimal in itself, so not being able to express fear is very physically dangerous.
Others echoed Balearica's point about this behavior launching other toxic emotional patterns among boys and men.
Hopefully, as we continue to make space to discuss the ways patriarchy hurts women, we can also dismantle the ways it poisons men and boys.