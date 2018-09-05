This viral story shows exactly why telling boys to ‘man up’ is so toxic.

Many of us are deeply familiar with the ways that patriarchy hurts women. The pay gap still roars on in the workplace, we are still facing high rates of domestic violence and rape, we are 45 presidents deep and still no female president, and well, the dismal list goes on and on.

However, for a culture that talks about toxic masculinity's ills against women, we often overlook the ways it stunts men from childhood on. One of the most obvious and dangerous symptoms of toxic masculinity is the pressure for men (and boys), to repress their emotions, particularly seemingly "softer" emotions such as sadness.

Phrases like "man up" or "don't be a pussy" conflate (toxic) masculinity with a repression of complex emotions, and oftentimes, the only strong feeling accepted within masculinity is extreme anger. This of course, not only hurts the boys and men who are quickly bullied and emotionally stunted for having human feelings, but it also leads to emotionally dysfunctional behavior that contributes to the violent culture we see around us.