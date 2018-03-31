Trans man shares stunning before and after photos. The internet is in love.

Today marks Trans Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to highlighting the voices of trans people across the globe.

"Visibility for the #transgender community is vital. If it weren't for people like @janetmock , @pwcdanica & @SarahEMcBride being out & living their true selves I would never have felt comfortable being my true self." - @cmclymer , @HRC Communications #TDOV https://t.co/454F6YG0bD

Naturally, the process of coming out is a completely personal affair. For some people, sharing photos and stories of their transition might feel forced or like a violation due to the expectations enacted by cis-heteronormative culture. However, for other people, opening up about the coming out process is fully embraced.

The musician Jaime Wilson has been super open and generous with his Instagram since starting testosterone in 2015.

The 21-year-old has shared a lot of transformative photos, along with his personal musings about what it means to come out and embrace your true gender.

His Instagram presence is all about transparency and positivity.

His Instagram posts have opened the doors for a lot of sharing and discussion with his followers about the coming out process, but also about gender identity in general.

He's very adamant about the importance of pushing through cultural shame to embrace your true self.

Happy Trans Day of Visibility!