Trans man shares stunning before and after photos. The internet is in love.
Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 31, 2018@4:27 PM
Today marks Trans Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to highlighting the voices of trans people across the globe.

Naturally, the process of coming out is a completely personal affair. For some people, sharing photos and stories of their transition might feel forced or like a violation due to the expectations enacted by cis-heteronormative culture. However, for other people, opening up about the coming out process is fully embraced.

The musician Jaime Wilson has been super open and generous with his Instagram since starting testosterone in 2015.

The 21-year-old has shared a lot of transformative photos, along with his personal musings about what it means to come out and embrace your true gender.

His Instagram presence is all about transparency and positivity.

His Instagram posts have opened the doors for a lot of sharing and discussion with his followers about the coming out process, but also about gender identity in general.

DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show "signs" to be transgender. You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans...and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one's journey is the same...so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how "Feminine" I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like...if someone has the guts to tell you "I'm transgender" "I'm gay" "I'm bisexual" anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #trans #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #bisexual #noh8 #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #transformation #pride #blueeyes #beforeandafter #transpride #selflove #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #progress

He's very adamant about the importance of pushing through cultural shame to embrace your true self.

Happy Trans Day of Visibility!

