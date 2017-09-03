Advertising

On Saturday, the trans model Munroe Bergdorf spoke to Channel 4 News about her recent experience of being fired from a L'Oreal campaign for speaking against racism, and what she meant when she said 'all white people are racist.'

Just last week Bergdorf made history when she was announced as the face of a L'Oreal UK Campaign. However, after the company caught wind of a Facebook post the model wrote about the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, L'Oreal took her words out of context and fired her.

Before Bergdorf had a chance to further contextualize her thoughts behind the Facebook post, Daily Mail published it - further removing it from context.

"Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people," Bergdorf wrote in the post. "Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***. Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f***** at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears. Come see me when you realise that racism isn't learned, it's inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege.'Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk."

Shortly after, L'Oreal announced they'd be removing her from the campaign. They claimed her anti-racist post was at odds with L'Oreal's values.

L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her. — L'Oréal Paris UK (@LOrealParisUK) September 1, 2017

After L'Oreal announced their decision, people on Twitter used the hashtag #IStandWithMunroe to support her.

#IStandWithMunroe because these beauty companies who didn't cater to WOC for years, now want to capitalise of us then throw us to the lions pic.twitter.com/XmiESpOcb6 — Fashionable Politics (@omolaramart) September 1, 2017

People spoke up against the hypocrisy of firing a black trans woman from a diversity-focused campaign for speaking against systemic racism.

You champion diversity but you fire Munroe for speaking up about racism that affects us all. Tragic #IStandWithMunroe https://t.co/xEoGug9hAm — 🎈 (@bilzyb) September 1, 2017

Many beauty lovers announced they'd be boycotting the brand in protest.

Anyway guys #FentyBeauty is launching soon. #BoycottLoreal and get some real make up, made by a WOC for WOC #IStandWithMunroe pic.twitter.com/FrEs0SDEDE — Fashionable Politics (@omolaramart) September 1, 2017

On Saturday, Bergdorf was able to sit down with Fatima Manji of Channel 4 News, to speak up after the whirlwind week.

During her interview, Munroe clarified that her original Charlottesville statement was addressing white people who deny the existence, and their complicity in systemic racism -- the power structure that white people inherited from hundreds of years of being oppressors.

Thank you @channel4news A post shared by Munroe Bergdorf (@munroebergdorf) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Bergdorf also published a Facebook post on Saturday clarifying her statement about all white people's role in racism.

"When I stated that "all white people are racist", I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy - designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race. Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist," wrote Bergdorf.

Despite the blacklash and barrage of hate. I will continue to be a voice for all of us who continue to face racial or gender oppression. Regardless of race, gender or religion. We all deserve equality. ✊ A post shared by Munroe Bergdorf (@munroebergdorf) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Hopefully, the next time a makeup brand claims to promote diversity, they'll applaud their models for speaking against white supremacy, rather than acting as an agent of it.

