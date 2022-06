1. Lizzo released a new version of a song, now without an ableist slur.

Lizzo is known for her feel-good anthems, and when people with Cerebral Palsy explained that a word she uses is the opposite of feel-good, she changed the word.

In the previous version of the song, Lizzo rapped, ""Hold my bag, b*tch/Hold my bag/ Do you see this s---?/ I'm a sp-z/ I'm about to knock somebody out/ Yo, where my best friend?/ She the only one I know to talk me off the deep end."

Disability advocates posted on Twitter that "sp-z" is an ableist slur, and told her to do better.