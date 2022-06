1. GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker reportedly has a secret love child.

No, this is not a storyline on Scandal but a real storyline in the news right now.

The Trump-endorsed former running back is running against incumbent senator (and Reverend) Raphael Warnock in Georgia. Walker is a critic of absentee fathers, as is his son Christian (as seen in the above video). He pays child support but also throws stones in his glass house.