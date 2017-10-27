Warning about trick-or-treaters getting weed candy goes viral. Twitter points out the problem.

As children and parents prepare to hit the pavement for the annual trick-or-treating mad dash, there are plenty of reasonable safety precautions to be taken for the little ones. According to a now viral article from Fox 29, one of the dangers lurking out in the rows of darkly decorated houses is the possibility of weed candies.https://twitter.com/FOX29philly/status/923632194869972999
In lieu of the possibility of little ones getting a high beyond sugar, officials in Gloucester County issued an official warning on Thursday warning New Jersey residents to stay vigilant.
"Parents need to be aware and check for unusual candy packaging. If they suspect their child has received marijuana candy they should immediately contact their local police department," said Jim Jefferson, a Liaison to the Addictions Task Force.
While it is certainly wise for parents to watch over their little ones and double check for drugs, Twitter had one main objection to the viral warning.
Well, maybe more than one. But the theme is consistent.
Anyone who has imbibed is painfully aware of how expensive weed dummies are. Handing out a basket full of weed dummies would cost neighbors hundreds of dollars.
Some people on Twitter are even jealous of the addictive and pleasant dangers the kids are being warned against.
While others have heroically volunteered as tribute.
Still, some had their finger on the pulse of the real danger of trick-or-treating.
Road rage and drunk drivers top mystery candy every time.