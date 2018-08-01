Tristan Thompson commented on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram. He’s getting thoroughly dragged.

The internet may move on, but the internet never forgets. While Khloe Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson for cheating on her while she was pregnant, her fans have been stoking a grudge against him.

Following the public discovery of Thompson's unfaithfulness, there was a lot of fan speculation about whether Khloe should stay with him. After much thought, Khloe made her decision to mend things with Thompson, and try to remain a couple while parenting their daughter True. Nonetheless, fans have NOT forgotten Thompson's wrongdoing.

When Thompson left an affectionate comment on Khloe's Instagram, all hell broke loose in the comments.

Take me please A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

"Take me please," Khloe wrote. In response, Thompson wrote: "Where do you wanna go my love?"