Democratic group trolls Trump rally with photo of Ivanka bashing Roy Moore.

The liberal group American Bridge trolled president Trump's Friday night campaign rally in Florida by using Ivanka's criticisms of Alabama Republican and alleged pedophile Roy Moore.

While Trump was inside urging a Pensacola crowd to vote for Moore in the special Senate election this week, the Democratic group circled the rally in a truck featuring a mobile billboard of Ivanka's pointed commentary on the alleged sexual predator.

The giant digital ad covered all sides of the truck and showed a picture of Ivanka's face alongside a quote from her interview with The Associated Press last month. In the interview, she said there was "no reason to doubt the victims' accounts" and claimed "there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children."

A digital billboard on the side of a truck, across the street from Trump’s rally tonight in Pensacola, FL pic.twitter.com/6BaDOAf90o — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) December 8, 2017

Her statements against the embattled Republican came just days after The Washington Post reported that Moore preyed on teenagers in his 30s, with one woman alleging he sexually assaulted her at age 14.

The contrast between Ivanka's criticism of Moore and her father's endorsement of him at the campaign rally speak for themselves.