Democratic group trolls Trump rally with photo of Ivanka bashing Roy Moore.

The liberal group American Bridge trolled president Trump's Friday night campaign rally in Florida by using Ivanka's criticisms of Alabama Republican and alleged pedophile Roy Moore.
While Trump was inside urging a Pensacola crowd to vote for Moore in the special Senate election this week, the Democratic group circled the rally in a truck featuring a mobile billboard of Ivanka's pointed commentary on the alleged sexual predator.
The giant digital ad covered all sides of the truck and showed a picture of Ivanka's face alongside a quote from her interview with The Associated Press last month. In the interview, she said there was "no reason to doubt the victims' accounts" and claimed "there's a special place in hell for people who prey on children."
Her statements against the embattled Republican came just days after The Washington Post reported that Moore preyed on teenagers in his 30s, with one woman alleging he sexually assaulted her at age 14.
The contrast between Ivanka's criticism of Moore and her father's endorsement of him at the campaign rally speak for themselves.
Rather than promoting their own critique of Trump's endorsement of Moore, American Bridge saw Ivanka's commentary as a clean vehicle for critique.
“Try as Trump and the Republican Party might, there’s no way to escape the truth about Roy Moore or Ivanka Trump’s own words. It’s a disgusting new low that the President, the RNC, and the rest of the Republican Party are trying to help send a pedophile to the US Senate, and the American people won’t soon forget it," American Bridge spokeswoman Allison Teixeira Sulier said in a statement.
Meanwhile, while Ivanka's face was bashing Moore's allegations outside the rally, Trump was undermining sexual assault victims in front of a crowd.
While Ivanka's critique of Moore is rightfully scathing, presidentTrump has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 women, so it's hardly surprising he's backing another alleged predator.