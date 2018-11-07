12 truck drivers share their most NSFW stories from the road. Buckle up.

Most people collect a handful of stories from the road trips they've taken in their lives. Oftentimes there's a character at a diner, an exchange at a gas station or a crazy night drinking that makes it into the story hall of fame.

When you consider how us normies manage to collect road trip stories, it makes a world of sense that career truck drivers have the wildest stories of them all. You're driving long hours through the night, mostly alone, and your key social exchanges take place at truck stops and gas stations.

There's a whole subculture of fellow truck drivers, truck stop workers, and truck stop sex workers (often referred to as "lizards" in the truck world) brimming with anecdotes. This is a full recipe and a half for crazy stories.

In a recent Reddit thread, truck drivers shared some of the craziest stories from the road. You'll want to buckle up and possibly grab yourself a puke bowl for this list.

1. A terrifying discovery.