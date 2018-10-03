Person trying to sell a truck online encounters deeply unhinged buyer. Sh*t got weird.

In concept, selling things online can be a great way to pad your pockets with a little extra cash. But in reality, what should be a quick sale often escalates into a sustained practice in restraint, as you increasingly fantasize about murdering disrespectful low-ballers.
While haggling is a fairly inevitable part of online sales, there are always those people who will try to pressure you into straight up losing money on a sale, and they often times attempt this by leveraging personal details about their life.
A discouraged seller posted screenshots on Reddit after dealing with an extremely entitled and verbally abusive buyer.
At first, the exchange started out inane enough. That is, until the buyer offered a number so low it was assumed to be a joke.
From there, it escalated as the buyer insulted the truck, claiming it wasn't even worth that much in the first place.
The buyer continued on a long and aggressive stream of though, demanding the truck be sold to them, and even invoking a college-bound son.
The flurry of entitled texts were sent without break, and the buyer felt reasonably exasperated at the display.
The buyer basically requested the seller lose money on the truck, and then continue to finish paying off a truck they no longer owned. Obviously, this didn't fly.
Matters got worse when the seller tried to politely shut the sale down, and the buyer flew into a verbally erratic frenzy.
One Reddit commenter pointed out how the buyer's negging mirrored catcallers who insult women immediately after rejection.
Another commenter noted how the buyer's insults about the truck directly contradicted their plan to buy it for their son.
Another online seller left advice about how to handle these hagglers in the future.
For now, the seller has decided to keep their Ford for awhile longer. Hopefully, when they decide to put it out there again, they won't deal with any more troll-buyers.