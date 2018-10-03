Person trying to sell a truck online encounters deeply unhinged buyer. Sh*t got weird.

In concept, selling things online can be a great way to pad your pockets with a little extra cash. But in reality, what should be a quick sale often escalates into a sustained practice in restraint, as you increasingly fantasize about murdering disrespectful low-ballers.

While haggling is a fairly inevitable part of online sales, there are always those people who will try to pressure you into straight up losing money on a sale, and they often times attempt this by leveraging personal details about their life.

A discouraged seller posted screenshots on Reddit after dealing with an extremely entitled and verbally abusive buyer.

At first, the exchange started out inane enough. That is, until the buyer offered a number so low it was assumed to be a joke.

From there, it escalated as the buyer insulted the truck, claiming it wasn't even worth that much in the first place.