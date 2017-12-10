Trump's presidential routine includes drinking 12 diet cokes while watching his daily television.

A newly published profile from the New York Times revealed president Trump's daily routine and coping mechanisms for presidency. The lengthy piece compiled interviews from 60 advisors to give readers an in-depth view of Trump's habits, and the revelations aren't altogether surprising.

In a daily act of what could be called "anti self-care" advisors told reporters that Trump regularly drinks 12 diets cokes while consuming between 4-8 hours of cable news daily.

The report also notes how much Trump likes to get away to golf.

60 insiders reveal Trump's daily fight for self-preservation: cable news, Diet Cokes and an iPhone at the ready https://t.co/zUfq8st7Tv — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 9, 2017

THIS IS THE OPPOSITE OF SELF CARE: cable news + Diet Coke



Inside Trump’s Hour-by-Hour Battle for Self-Preservation https://t.co/QBB7HJPPHh — Baratunde (@baratunde) December 9, 2017

According to the report, Trump consumes massive amounts of news because he enjoys commenting on it (ala Twitter), and he has a special button he presses to summon housekeeping staff for more Diet Coke.

This is somehow real life, and our real life president.

NYT: Donald Trump watches 4-8 hours of TV per day, has trouble starting work before 9:30am, calls Gen. Kelly 12+ times per day, calls friends to brag about posting the “perfect tweet”, keeps 60” TV on during meetings and “hate-watches” Don Lemon on CNN.https://t.co/CaqupcM4Z5 — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) December 9, 2017