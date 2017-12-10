Trump's presidential routine includes drinking 12 diet cokes while watching his daily television.

A newly published profile from the New York Times revealed president Trump's daily routine and coping mechanisms for presidency. The lengthy piece compiled interviews from 60 advisors to give readers an in-depth view of Trump's habits, and the revelations aren't altogether surprising.
In a daily act of what could be called "anti self-care" advisors told reporters that Trump regularly drinks 12 diets cokes while consuming between 4-8 hours of cable news daily.
The report also notes how much Trump likes to get away to golf.
According to the report, Trump consumes massive amounts of news because he enjoys commenting on it (ala Twitter), and he has a special button he presses to summon housekeeping staff for more Diet Coke.
This is somehow real life, and our real life president.
Trump also allegedly has a difficult time starting his workday on time, and is often late in attendance to his presidential duties.
Understandably, people on Twitter have a lot of feelings about the leader of the free world spending the majority of his time sipping soda in front of the television.
It will be interesting to see if the PR people for Diet Coke has anything to say about this particular piece of press.
Somehow, this routine doesn't seem sustainable long-term.