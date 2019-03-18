Trump accused 'SNL' of colluding with Russia and the internet tore him to pieces.

Our president is at it again, not understanding how comedy works.

Trump has been incredibly clear about his disdain for "Saturday Night Live" for awhile now on Twitter, but his most recent attack on the sketch show is truly unhinged. While it's true that comedians take every opportunity they can to roast people in positions of power and the president usually gets burned, Trump has to understand what makes him so easy to mock. He's a former reality TV star who grew up a millionaire and then put his name on a bunch of golden towers to make more millions. He's so much a caricature of a wealthy man who hates change and poor people that he's essentially a McDonald's-fueled Scrooge. Maybe Obama didn't have as many "one-sided" sketches because doing presidential things isn't as funny to put in a comedy as, I don't know, having an affair with a porn star?

SNL didn't air an episode this week and instead ran a rerun of their Christmas episode that featured a sketch parody of "It's a Wonderful Life." Trump, who claims to hate SNL but continues to watch it, tweeted this in response Sunday morning:

It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

First of all, "not funny/no talent?" I'm dying to know who Trump thinks is the funniest and most talented comedian? Is it himself? Then, Trump really went for it: