Ivanka Trump is getting dragged for calling the White House a 'driver for science.'

Donald Trump and science go together as well as Donald Trump and democratic institutions, in that, yes, Ivanka Trump's job is to gloss over the bad stuff and insist that they gel.
Fresh off of attending the Munich Security Conference (what?) and hosting the Chancellor of Austria (why?), the White House Senior Advisor (seriously.) is here to say that Donald "I don't exercise because it's a waste of energy" Trump is good for SCIENCE!!!
She retweeted tweets from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, which is the most a Trump has ever done for science, other than prove the theory of evolution.
People aren't buying Ivanka's spin, like they weren't buying the president's hot take that climate change can't be real if it's cold sometimes.
Is it April 1 already?— David (@DavidG314526) February 21, 2019
I’m not so sure that denying climate change and randomly repeating the words “space force” qualify as advancements in science and technology— No Joke (@NoJokePro) February 22, 2019
If facts and scientific inquiry are important to this administration, then we have yet to see scientific proof.
I think you meant to say, "For the past 2 years, the 45 administration has been an active and meaningless denier of science and technology policy in America." There, fixed it for you.— Jackie Shipley (@jbs12255) February 22, 2019
That's pure BULLSHIT!! This administration doesn't accept the leaders on climate change & is doing everything it can to stop all measures to promote climate change. Maybe when his prescious MAR A LAGO golf course is under water he'll do something besides placing blame elsewhere— P Wayne (@PWayne58) February 21, 2019
See.... Nepotism Barbie advancing science one photo op at a time!!! pic.twitter.com/Px0QR1QIdZ— Whore_ta_Culture (@whoretaculture) February 22, 2019
The White House isn't ambivalent on matters of science—they are actively against it.
Trump has stacked the federal government full of climate change deniers, fossil fuel lobbyists, and anti-vaxxers.
Oh, and he's a climate change denier and anti-vaxxer himself.
Well at least we can trust that the Secretary of Education respects science and will insure that the next generation is full of informed innovators.