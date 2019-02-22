Ivanka Trump is getting dragged for calling the White House a 'driver for science.'

Orli Matlow
Feb 22, 2019@3:10 PM
Donald Trump and science go together as well as Donald Trump and democratic institutions, in that, yes, Ivanka Trump's job is to gloss over the bad stuff and insist that they gel.

Fresh off of attending the Munich Security Conference (what?) and hosting the Chancellor of Austria (why?), the White House Senior Advisor (seriously.) is here to say that Donald "I don't exercise because it's a waste of energy" Trump is good for SCIENCE!!!

She retweeted tweets from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, which is the most a Trump has ever done for science, other than prove the theory of evolution.

People aren't buying Ivanka's spin, like they weren't buying the president's hot take that climate change can't be real if it's cold sometimes.

If facts and scientific inquiry are important to this administration, then we have yet to see scientific proof.

The White House isn't ambivalent on matters of science—they are actively against it.

Trump has stacked the federal government full of climate change deniers, fossil fuel lobbyists, and anti-vaxxers.

Oh, and he's a climate change denier and anti-vaxxer himself.

Well at least we can trust that the Secretary of Education respects science and will insure that the next generation is full of informed innovators.

Haha, no.
