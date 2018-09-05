Anonymous White House insider pens op-ed blasting Trump’s mental state. People have theories on who it is.

An anonymous Trump administration official would like you to know that they are what's standing between you at the apocalypse.
The New York Times published an op-ed from somebody in the White House insisting that there exists an internal "resistance" helping curb "Trump's worst inclinations."
You see how bad things got with the "putting kids in cages" stuff? Well guess what—it could be even worse!
"Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back," the op-ed reads.
The secret un-admirer doesn't say much that hasn't been reported before in many a shocking inside-the-White-House profile, but does, however, bring up a new plotline.
According to the author, Trump's mental state and behavior are so dire, that LAST YEAR, Cabinet members discussed invoking the 25th Amendment:
Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.
That's right, the people closest to him and tasked with implementing his ideas, think he should be out:
The West Wing is likely in panic mode trying to find out who this mystery writer could be.
The internet has theories. Some real, some jokes.
It wasn't long before "25th Amendment" was trending on Twitter and the headline became a meme.
The president may be crazy, but hey, at least people continue to cover for him!