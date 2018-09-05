Anonymous White House insider pens op-ed blasting Trump’s mental state. People have theories on who it is.

An anonymous Trump administration official would like you to know that they are what's standing between you at the apocalypse.

The New York Times published an op-ed from somebody in the White House insisting that there exists an internal "resistance" helping curb "Trump's worst inclinations."

You see how bad things got with the "putting kids in cages" stuff? Well guess what—it could be even worse!

President Trump's erratic behavior would be more concerning if it weren’t for unsung heroes in and around the White House who thwart his worst inclinations, writes an anonymous senior administration official. https://t.co/RgrfLhDCcd — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) September 5, 2018

"Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back," the op-ed reads.

The secret un-admirer doesn't say much that hasn't been reported before in many a shocking inside-the-White-House profile, but does, however, bring up a new plotline.

According to the author, Trump's mental state and behavior are so dire, that LAST YEAR, Cabinet members discussed invoking the 25th Amendment: