In a shocking twist, a Trump tweet has turned out to be disingenuous.

The president acknowledged that June is Pride Month, and since doing so, has abandoned LGBTQ people all over the world and insulted the two things he claims to love the most: flags and the troops.

....on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

Despite sending out a tweet, Trump's bigotry didn't take the month off.

The Trump administration barred American embassies—"beacons of freedom" all around the world—from flying pride flags on flagpoles, because nothing says freedom like banning a celebration of love.

Human Straight Pride Parade Mike Pence defended his decision in an interview with NBC News, saying that the American flag is the only flag in his eyes.

"I'm aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies that one flag should fly, and that’s the American flag, and I support that," he said.

The Obama administration believed that embassies don't necessarily need to be monogamous with flags, and told embassies that they could fly rainbow flags during Pride Month, but they had to be smaller than the Stars and Stripes.