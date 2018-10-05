Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his foot and the remixes are fire.

Happy Friday! We are just hours away from casting off the burdens of this week and fully jumping into the weekend, so naturally, the president is trending on Twitter for something inane and ridiculous (which is a nice distraction from threats of impending doom).

In a true slapstick move, the president was videotaped boarding Air Force One with noticeable toilet paper stuck to his shoe. We're not talking the shy corner of a napkin peeking out to those nearby, this is a full square (or two) of toilet paper dangling off the shoe of the leader of the free world.

In case you were wondering, yes, Donald Trump did board Air Force One with paper or a napkin stuck to his shoe today (via https://t.co/sQgMTPqjBc) pic.twitter.com/q1Gc89ZZl7 — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) October 5, 2018

This video of Trump leaving Minnesota with some sort of paper or whatever stuck to his foot is real and you can see it captured on the local Minnesota ABC Feed.https://t.co/8u3iay88nOhttps://t.co/66ETnoY6Ef — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) October 5, 2018

Needless to say, it didn't take long before the internet made the moment their own by dubbing it with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.