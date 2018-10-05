Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper on his foot and the remixes are fire.

Happy Friday! We are just hours away from casting off the burdens of this week and fully jumping into the weekend, so naturally, the president is trending on Twitter for something inane and ridiculous (which is a nice distraction from threats of impending doom).
In a true slapstick move, the president was videotaped boarding Air Force One with noticeable toilet paper stuck to his shoe. We're not talking the shy corner of a napkin peeking out to those nearby, this is a full square (or two) of toilet paper dangling off the shoe of the leader of the free world.
Needless to say, it didn't take long before the internet made the moment their own by dubbing it with the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme.
The remixes are truly a spectacle of internet beauty (you'll need to keep your sound on for this).
Naturally, people are curious how the toilet paper got there, and why no one prevented Trump the embarrassment of boarding Air Force One with it dangling from his foot.
Still, Trump's all encompassing fascist dragon energy makes it feel painfully impossible to even laugh at something as comically fool-proof as toilet paper stuck to a shoe, and that's saying a lot.
It also feels like a visual representation of the country for the past two years, in a deeply depressing way.
Once again, happy Friday!