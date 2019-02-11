Trump took a stand for ‘angry African-Americans.’ It went very, very badly.

It has happened once more. Donald Trump has hastily written a collection of words on Twitter that have resulted in a serious case of foot-in-mouth, and the internet has dutifully taken notice.

For this installment of Trump's endless Twitter abyss, the 72-year-old attempted to relate to black people in America, but in the most Trumpian way possible.

Rather than admitting the ways he has ushered in a fresh wave of white supremacy, decrying the many times he's defended nazis, or suggesting anti-racist policies, Trump simply wrote a tweet stating how he believes black people feel about the black face photos of Virginia Gov. Ralph Norpham.

African Americans are very angry at the double standard on full display in Virginia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

This tweet is essentially the trifecta of faux pas. Firstly, Trump made a declarative statement about how a whole demographic (he's not a part of) feels. Secondly, his declarative statement still doesn't manage to say anything, or suggest where Trump's allegiances lie. Thirdly, Trump has an extensive history of racism, both as president and long before, so even if he had something substantial to say about the double standards of blackface, he wouldn't be the ideal mouthpiece.