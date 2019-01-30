Trump asked for global 'waming' to 'come back.' Now he's getting flame-roasted.

Is it really that hard for Trump to just Google "climate change?"

Or, is he willfully remaining ignorant because he's afraid of knowing that he has been acting like an uninformed idiot? Maybe this is like when children know the truth about Santa, but they're afraid of digging too deep because they're worried they won't get presents. That is, if Santa was a serious threat to our planet and the presents were conservatives. Trump's latest hot take on climate change, or sorry, "Global waming," happened last night, when he noticed it gets cold sometimes in the winter in certain parts of the country:

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

This one is particularly offensive because instead of his usual blatant denial of climate change, he welcomes it. "Please come back fast, we need you!" As if a future where cities are sinking and all our polar bears melted is just a fun and flirty summer vacation.

Since Trump has tried to bash the existence of climate change before as to (not spend money on helping the environment? Protect giant corporations who thrive on trashing our air? Gaslight scientists all over the world?), Colbert's November 2014 argument is very fitting here: