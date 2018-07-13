The flying Trump Baby blimp is nothing compared to these Londoners' fierce anti-Trump signs.

British people have taken to both the streets and the skies to protest Donald Trump and everything he represents. It's the most unhappy the British have been with a America since 1776.

Because Trump knew these protests were coming, he planned his itinerary to avoid London as much as possible, seeking a "safe space."

A particularly creative group of protesters launched the Trump Baby, a giant balloon featuring the president in a "nappy." He even has a tiny phone in his tiny hand.

And #TrumpBaby is go! Almost. His head is looking a bit worse for wear but sure that will change pic.twitter.com/z7LzDMv5Kz — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) July 13, 2018

The controversial blimp depicting US president Donald Trump as a nappy-clad baby has taken flight in London as crowds gather for a major demonstration #TrumpBaby https://t.co/BSEJ05ZsvD pic.twitter.com/eY2XpSahrJ — ITV News (@itvnews) July 13, 2018

The president himself admitted that a huge balloon has informed his decision making, telling The Sun, "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London."

Watch the Trump Baby soar.

While the baby blimp was truly a wonder to behold, don't sleep on the action on the ground. Thousands of people flooded the streets of central London, letting the foreigner know that he is not welcome in their country.