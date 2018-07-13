The flying Trump Baby blimp is nothing compared to these Londoners' fierce anti-Trump signs.

Orli Matlow
Jul 13, 2018@2:42 PM
British people have taken to both the streets and the skies to protest Donald Trump and everything he represents. It's the most unhappy the British have been with a America since 1776.

Because Trump knew these protests were coming, he planned his itinerary to avoid London as much as possible, seeking a "safe space."

A particularly creative group of protesters launched the Trump Baby, a giant balloon featuring the president in a "nappy." He even has a tiny phone in his tiny hand.

The president himself admitted that a huge balloon has informed his decision making, telling The Sun, "I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London."

Watch the Trump Baby soar.

While the baby blimp was truly a wonder to behold, don't sleep on the action on the ground. Thousands of people flooded the streets of central London, letting the foreigner know that he is not welcome in their country.

An evil Trump Dalek, the most threatening of Doctor Who villains, stalked the streets.

Some of the signs are directed at Prime Minister Theresa May.

Many protesters are getting their classic rock on.

The kids are alright.

Swag includes special funnels to help women pee standing up (and onto the sheets at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton?).

Protesters lobbed the most British of insults.

They're a clever bunch, those Brits.

Their arts and crafts game is strong.

Even the subway is savage.

Some people are expressing their anger through the power of dance.

Jolly good, England! Way to move your arses and show the New World how it's done.

