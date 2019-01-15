Trump bought fast food to 'honor' football champs. Mmm, McMemes!

The president is at it again, doing something embarrassing.
When the Clemson University football team was invited for dinner at The White House to honor their national championship win, Trump thought it would be a nice gesture to serve them stacks of cold fast food from McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and Domino's on silver platters by candlelight. Is this some sort of ironic rich person thing where they think it's hilarious to eat food that costs a dollar in the most famous McMansion in the country?
Trump's reasoning for the menu was that he had to pay for the dinner himself, as much of The White House staff remains furloughed due to the longest government shutdown in history. Keep in mind, the shutdown was also his idea. He told reporters, "Because of the shutdown... we went out and we ordered American fast food paid for by me." Remember when Michelle Obama was trying to get kids to eat healthier? This feels like a slap in the face. The young men at Clemson are athletes--their bodies are incredibly important and the president of the United States thought it'd be fun to serve them piles of processed salt sludge. In this video, he claims to have ordered 300 burgers:
In his later tweet, the amount of burgers shot up to 1,000.
He then deleted the tweet in the morning and fixed the typo, but the exaggerated number of burgers remained the same:
If Trump wasn't constantly talking about how wealthy and successful he is as a businessman, or if he didn't have multiple gold towers with his name on them like the alt-reality nightmare of "Back to the Future II," buying the dinner out of his own pocket might seem like a more heroic gesture. Jus' sayin', if a millionaire bought me dinner and it was from Wendy's, I might rethink the entire meaning of capitalism. Hopefully those athletes enjoyed their "hamberders."
Here's Trump, buttering up the quarterback:
Needless to say, the internet can't stop laughing about Trump's luxe fast food feast.
1.
2. In this clip, a student says, "I thought it was a joke."
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12. Sarah Sander's had the audacity to call fast food "catering"
13.
14.
15. Poems were written:
16. "Cholesterwall" wins:
17.
18. Twitter handles were changed:
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
The apocalypse is nigh!