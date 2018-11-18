Trump tried to chalk up California's wildfires to a lack of leaf-raking. He’s getting dragged to shreds.

If you had to make a completely uneducated guess as to what has caused the devastating wildfires in California, what do you think you'd come up with?
Climate change, drought, and lack of sufficient conservation funding might be a few of the most common guesses. But if you're the President of the United States of America, you might settle on... a shameful lack of leaf-raking on our nation's forest floors.
Normal!
Yes, Donald J. Trump is pretty sure that if we all just pitched in and raked all the leaves in the forest, we wouldn't be in this big ol' mess. And he's also pretty sure that's the way they do it in Finland.
Nevermind the fact that Finland is cold and wet. Trump thinks that country's fire management approach is all "raking and cleaning and doing things."
"We’ve got to take care of the floors," Trump said in a press conference this weekend in California. "You know, the floors of the forest, very important. You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story."
He then recounted a conversation he allegedly had with the president of Finland.
"I was with the president of Finland and he said, 'We have a much different—we're a forest nation,'" Trump said. "He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things. And they don't have any problem."
Trump once again appeared to blame the wildfires on a lack of attention to raking in a Fox News interview that's set to air today, according to Newsweek, while downplaying any potential connection to climate change.
This statement rubbed a few people the wrong way — not just because of its mind-numbing dumbness, but also because people are actually being killed and displaced by these fires... and Trump's talking about raking leaves?
Of course, Twitter is now full of Americans and Finns alike setting the record straight on the connection between leaf raking and wildfires: namely, that there isn't one.
This guy put forth a theory that actually seems pretty convincing.
But sadly for Trump, the Finnish president has denied ever mentioning LEAF-RAKING (it almost gets dumber every time you say it!) as a potential deterrent to forest fires.
Finnish people, in particular, got jokes.
For one thing, Finland is a cool, wet country, while much of California is dry and hot.
And as one Finnish Twitter user pointed out, there aren't nearly enough residents of Finland to rake the country's massive amounts of forest.
There's talk of inviting Trump to partake in this alleged great Nordic tradition of raking the forest floor.
And as Colin Hanks points out, there's more than just leaf-raking (!?!?!) that we could learn from the Nordic countries.
And so, we have yet another totally normal and not at all embarrassing day for Trump.