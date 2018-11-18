Trump tried to chalk up California's wildfires to a lack of leaf-raking. He’s getting dragged to shreds.

If you had to make a completely uneducated guess as to what has caused the devastating wildfires in California, what do you think you'd come up with?

Climate change, drought, and lack of sufficient conservation funding might be a few of the most common guesses. But if you're the President of the United States of America, you might settle on... a shameful lack of leaf-raking on our nation's forest floors.

Normal!

Yes, Donald J. Trump is pretty sure that if we all just pitched in and raked all the leaves in the forest, we wouldn't be in this big ol' mess. And he's also pretty sure that's the way they do it in Finland.

Trump: "You gotta take care of the floors. You know the floors of the forest, very important... I was with the President of Finland... he called it a forest nation and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don't have any problem." pic.twitter.com/cC8syQobdC — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) November 17, 2018

Nevermind the fact that Finland is cold and wet. Trump thinks that country's fire management approach is all "raking and cleaning and doing things."

"We’ve got to take care of the floors," Trump said in a press conference this weekend in California. "You know, the floors of the forest, very important. You look at other countries where they do it differently and it’s a whole different story."