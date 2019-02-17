Trump calls 'SNL' the 'real collusion.' Sad!

SNL kicked off last night's episode with a cameo from Alec Baldwin doing his infamous Trump impression. The cold open satirized the president declaring a national emergency during a press conference, and honestly it wasn't that far off from the real life event it was making of. In the sketch, Baldwin puts on his best Trump voice and tells the people of America,"Wall works. Wall makes safe. ... Abuelas and bebes unless you give me wall." Like I said, it's not a long way from reality.

You can watch the full clip here:

The crowd was eating the performance up, but unfortunately the president was not as pleased. In fact, Trump was so upset by the sketch that he tweeted about it. Does Trump know he can just like, not watch SNL if he doesn't like it?

Anyway, his tweet about his disdain for SNL was more concerning than usual because he implied that they shouldn't be able to do what they do, AKA make fun of him (and literally everyone).