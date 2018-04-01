Trump celebrates Easter with unhinged tweets about Mexico. He's getting dragged.

In a deeply on-brand move, president Trump celebrated Easter by tweeting holiday greetings and then promptly launching into a rant about how he wants to rescind DACA, and the need for a Mexican border wall.

His unhinged series of tweets started off with a non-combative holiday greeting.

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

But soon after, Trump launched into the reasons he wants to revoke DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018