Trump celebrates Easter with unhinged tweets about Mexico. He's getting dragged.

In a deeply on-brand move, president Trump celebrated Easter by tweeting holiday greetings and then promptly launching into a rant about how he wants to rescind DACA, and the need for a Mexican border wall.
His unhinged series of tweets started off with a non-combative holiday greeting.
But soon after, Trump launched into the reasons he wants to revoke DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).
"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!" Trump wrote.
Trump was passionate about expressing his (misinformed) fears and convictions about immigrants before stepping into church on Easter Sunday.
Several people were quick to note that DACA only applies to children who have been in the United States since 2007, and that several of Trump's concerns were moot.
Others pointed out that Trump's pattern of pointing fingers at Mexico would only exacerbate any actual immigration issues.
Not to mention the wall Trump is still hell-bent on building on Mexico's dime.
Still, others couldn't resist the urge to roast Trump's inability to keep his chill on Easter.
As pointed out already, Trump's rant against immigrants on a religious holiday commemorating a historical figure from the Middle East is deeply ironic. But again, it feels very fitting.