Trump claims that windmills cause cancer, gets diagnosed with being an idiot.

From the man who brought you, "The Great Lakes have record deepness," we now have, "The noise from windmills will give you cancer." I'll give you a second to spit out your coffee.
Trump claiming that the noise from windmill causes cancer.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 3, 2019
This is just beyond parody at this point.pic.twitter.com/RJ4eWYX9hr
Okay great, now let's talk. The president is going after wind and windmills now. During his speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, Trump said, "If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75% in value. And they say the noise causes cancer." This all came after he attacked Hillary Clinton for being an advocate for wind energy, in case you were wondering why he would decide to go off on windmills.
It's unclear who "they" are in terms of the people who say the noise from windmills causes cancer, but it's certainly not scientists. Trump didn't provide any factual evidence to this claim, but he did add that birds don't like the noise and said, "If you loved birds, you'd never want to walk under a windmill again." Weird flex, but okay.
Of course, the internet had some thoughts about this tangent.
Ummm...what? pic.twitter.com/p05s4BOhp2— Vicki Brenner (@Vickiinmyhead) April 3, 2019
If wind-related noise causes cancer, why isn’t there a warning label on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?— John Olore (@john_olore) April 3, 2019
Ooo ooo, now do the dangers of nuclear or coal power pic.twitter.com/EFxzCKU4Tb— Ben Carpenter (@thebencarpenter) April 3, 2019
I do believe the sound of Trump's voice can cause cancer over time.— Wayne Collins (@WayneCollins1) April 3, 2019
web md 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️— Gina (@ginathabeana) April 3, 2019
I think he should just worry about himself & the chemicals he's inhaling from his self-tanner.— Tascha (@ButUCanCallMeTT) April 3, 2019
He, somehow, manages to be even more of an idiot every day.— (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 3, 2019
By "they" he means the voices in his head.— Tesla (@LauretteTesla) April 3, 2019
Damn, Trump just got roasted harder than he roasted those windmills.