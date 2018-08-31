Trump complained about 'fake books' and the internet has hilarious questions.

During the latest installment of what is the president talking about, Trump drafted an eloquently rambling tweet about the evils of the crooked mainstream media, and more specifically, the propagation of "fake books" a delicious word salad few had considered before.

I just cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is. Truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

In my imagination, this was fleshed out between hearty sips of Diet Coke:

Now, to those of us (un)healthily obsessed with the demise of America via Trump, this is a pretty obvious subtweet towards some of the recent tell-alls detailing the White House going-ons.

Nonetheless, people on Twitter did not waste the opportunity to dive into what exactly the term "fake books" means.

What the fuck is a fake book?! — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) August 30, 2018

Naturally, Trump's tweet inspired people to share their favorite fake book recommendations.