Trump finally dropped his ban against transgender military recruits, after a year of fighting.

The year 2018 may start out with a bit of good news after all. On Friday night the Department of Justice announced it won't be taking Trump's transgender military ban to the Supreme Court, Buzzfeed reports. This means transgender people can sign up for the military starting on Monday, January 1, despite Trump's efforts.
This piece of news comes as a relief after Trump announced a transgender military ban back in July in a series of tweets. Originally, the Obama administration set the date of July 1, 2017, as the official welcoming date for openly transgender people to enlist in the military. However, in conjunction with Trump's announcement, the Defense Secretary James Mathis added a six month extension to the Obama administration's date, which pushed the accession date to January 1, 2018.
Over the past few months, the Trump administration's move towards further stalling or permanently banning transgender individuals from enlisting has been blocked by four district court rulings. Just last week, two federal appeals courts denied the administration's requests to place a hold on the lower court rulings and further stall the enrollment date for transgender military recruits.
On Friday, the Department of Justice announced it will not take those lower court rulings in Supreme Court (at this point), which effectively leaves the January 1st enrollment date open.
While this piece of newsmarks a refreshing symbolic victory to kick off the year, attorney Chase Strange shared a helpful and informing thread about what this news means, and why we should stay vigilante against inevitable future moves to push this ban forward.
Well stated. While we should certainly stay alert and vigilante, kicking off 2018 with a win sounds like a solid way to set the tone for the New Year.