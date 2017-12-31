Trump finally dropped his ban against transgender military recruits, after a year of fighting.

The year 2018 may start out with a bit of good news after all. On Friday night the Department of Justice announced it won't be taking Trump's transgender military ban to the Supreme Court, Buzzfeed reports. This means transgender people can sign up for the military starting on Monday, January 1, despite Trump's efforts.

This piece of news comes as a relief after Trump announced a transgender military ban back in July in a series of tweets. Originally, the Obama administration set the date of July 1, 2017, as the official welcoming date for openly transgender people to enlist in the military. However, in conjunction with Trump's announcement, the Defense Secretary James Mathis added a six month extension to the Obama administration's date, which pushed the accession date to January 1, 2018.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Over the past few months, the Trump administration's move towards further stalling or permanently banning transgender individuals from enlisting has been blocked by four district court rulings. Just last week, two federal appeals courts denied the administration's requests to place a hold on the lower court rulings and further stall the enrollment date for transgender military recruits.