Trump tried to copy edit The Washington Post. He got massively trolled.

While many have gleaned the fact that Trump doesn't enjoy the actual work of being president, that doesn't mean he has zero work ethic at all. Anyone who has witnessed his Twitter presence is well aware of the dedication our commander-in-chief extends to his social media presence.

Trump took his social media work ethic to the next level on Thursday when he tweeted out how he would copy edit a headline from The Washington Post.

I want to know how long he sat down to craft this edit. You can definitely tell there was some consideration that went into this messy attempt at breaking into the writing world.

The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, “Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.” WRONG! Should read, “Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.” Typically bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018

"The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, 'Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.' WRONG! Should read, 'Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.' Typically bad reporting!" Trump wrote.

Twitter wasted no breath before roasting the president's attempt at copy editor.