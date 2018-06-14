13 bonkers revelations from the lawsuit against Trump, his 'foundation,' and his kids.

The President of the United States is being sued by the state of New York for pulling illegal sh*t with his charity, namely violating campaign finance laws, self-dealing, and illegally coordinating with his presidential campaign. Oh, and the suit also accuses Trump of criminal perjury!

We are suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors @realDonaldTrump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump for extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law. https://t.co/aP2ui0tOTo pic.twitter.com/geSMA3fx2x — New York Attorney General (@NewYorkStateAG) June 14, 2018

It is with a heavy heart I report to you that the president and his family, including White House advisor Ivanka Trump, have engaged in alleged illegal activity, even as they present themselves as beacons of moral conduct and shining examples of good behavior to the world.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed the petition at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, and because it includes state crimes, Trump can't even pardon himself out of this one if he's found guilty.

I read through the lawsuit and the crimes are so sloppy it's hilarious.

Here's what the court filing from the state of New York reveals.

1. According to the Attorney General, "the Investigation revealed that the Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments to not-for-profits from Mr. Trump or the Trump Organization."

Trump and his children (Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—Tiffany and Barron, you're good) allegedly used the money donated to their charity to do such things as decorate golf clubs, pay off debts, and stage campaign events.