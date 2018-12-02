People are dragging Trump for wandering off stage at G20 Summit: ‘get me out of here.’

If you thought Trump could get through the G20 summit in Argentina without embarrassing himself on a world stage, you must have forgotten who the president is. The internet is ablaze today with the news of Donald Trump confusing Argentinian President Marci by leaving him hanging on stage after a quick handshake, and then apparently muttering "get me out of here" as he wanders off. Is he...okay?
Is Trump losing his mind or is he just acting like a child by bailing on an event because he simply doesn't feel like being there? It's truly a toss up, as both of those options are completely plausible. Either way, the moment was hilarious, and people had some things to say about it.
The US president just 'bye Felicia'd' the president of Argentina, but not in a cool or sassy way. Just in an embarrassing, mildly concerning way.
At the end of the day, what's truly important here is that Trump's hands looked really small as he waved to the crowd while walking off the stage.