People are dragging Trump for getting Melania soaking wet and not in the good way.

Brace yourselves, because I am about to make the understatement of the year. Are you prepared yet?! Have you doused yourself with coffee and prepared for an insultingly obviously revelation?! Alright, well here goes: Donald Trump is a BAD husband and some degree of narcissist.
The latest photographic proof of Trump's overt hatred for all women, not excepting his wife Melania, shows him holding a large umbrella over his head while the First Lady gets gradually drenched. There are plenty of metaphors in there, but the visual really does the bulk of the leg work.
This latest evidence confirming the worldwide thesis that Trump Is A Bad Husband took place Monday, when the couple chatted with reporters outside the White House right before traveling to Florida to inspect the ravages of Hurricane Michael.
Needless to say, the internet noticed Trump's lack of regard for Melania in the rain, and the jokes and hot takes came rolling in stronger than Hurricane Michael itself.
To many of us, Trump's lack of regard for Melania doesn't even seem like an intentional act, because empathizing with others seems far more second nature than considering them.
I can only imagine and assume that Why Does It Always Rain On Me by Travis was playing in Melania's head during this whole exchange. Unless she needs to feel the droplets of sky trash water in order to feel alive, in which case I'm Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage would be on blast.