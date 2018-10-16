People are dragging Trump for getting Melania soaking wet and not in the good way.

Brace yourselves, because I am about to make the understatement of the year. Are you prepared yet?! Have you doused yourself with coffee and prepared for an insultingly obviously revelation?! Alright, well here goes: Donald Trump is a BAD husband and some degree of narcissist.

The latest photographic proof of Trump's overt hatred for all women, not excepting his wife Melania, shows him holding a large umbrella over his head while the First Lady gets gradually drenched. There are plenty of metaphors in there, but the visual really does the bulk of the leg work.

First lady Melania Trump joins President Trump as he departs for Georgia and Florida to survey storm recovery efforts.



"She did a great job on television the other night and I didn't do so bad either, but she did a great job on television." https://t.co/Z2ipVcQj8h pic.twitter.com/iqft1owpQO — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 15, 2018

This latest evidence confirming the worldwide thesis that Trump Is A Bad Husband took place Monday, when the couple chatted with reporters outside the White House right before traveling to Florida to inspect the ravages of Hurricane Michael.

Needless to say, the internet noticed Trump's lack of regard for Melania in the rain, and the jokes and hot takes came rolling in stronger than Hurricane Michael itself.