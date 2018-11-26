Trump tried to give himself a cutesie new nickname. It hilariously backfired.

Another day under Trump, another reason to scream loudly into the abyss in hopes that his body will crumble into a pile of dust. Somehow, Trump always senses when the screaming gets tiresome and manages to tweet something bonkers so we can all drag him for filth.

While making fun of the president on Twitter doesn't feel as good as impeachment or total revolution, it's an action presently available at our fingertips that temporarily provides catharsis against walls of hopelessness, so I'll take it.

In the latest installment of Trump Getting Roasted, the commander-in-chief decided to both thank himself in the third person, and give himself a nickname all in the same tweet.

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

While praising the falling price of oil, Trump thanked himself while dubbing his new nickname "President T" which makes him sound like a character on an after school special.

Needless to say, this opened up the door for many jokes.