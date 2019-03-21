Trump has begun greeting reporters with a creepy chant. Even Chrissy Teigen is worried.

A sure fire way to appear guilty for a crime (or any behavior) you've been accused of is to bring up your innocence at every turn. Obviously, if you are innocent, you're going to want to proclaim that in the proper settings. But if you're truly innocent, you don't need to lead with screams of "NOT IT" like a child attempting to cast blame on a sibling.

To this very end, recent footage of president Trump shows the commander-in-chief greeting reporters by simply repeating the words "no collusion, no collusion." This is, of course, before anyone can get a word in edgewise or even ask questions addressing the investigation surrounding the Russia collusion.

Instead of saying “hi” Trump now greets people with, “no collusion, no collusion.” pic.twitter.com/Pj70oF0DgG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2019

Needless to say, this footage is swiftly making the Twitter round, and even Chrissy Teigen has tuned into the latest alarming behavior by a man imbued with far too much power.

normal behavior very normal https://t.co/MObEBWJ2VY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 21, 2019

There are just so many jokes to make, jokes that serve as temporary balm while we try to stave off fear and despair about the status of our country.