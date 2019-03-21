Trump has begun greeting reporters with a creepy chant. Even Chrissy Teigen is worried.

A sure fire way to appear guilty for a crime (or any behavior) you've been accused of is to bring up your innocence at every turn. Obviously, if you are innocent, you're going to want to proclaim that in the proper settings. But if you're truly innocent, you don't need to lead with screams of "NOT IT" like a child attempting to cast blame on a sibling.
To this very end, recent footage of president Trump shows the commander-in-chief greeting reporters by simply repeating the words "no collusion, no collusion." This is, of course, before anyone can get a word in edgewise or even ask questions addressing the investigation surrounding the Russia collusion.
Needless to say, this footage is swiftly making the Twitter round, and even Chrissy Teigen has tuned into the latest alarming behavior by a man imbued with far too much power.
There are just so many jokes to make, jokes that serve as temporary balm while we try to stave off fear and despair about the status of our country.
Perhaps the worst part of this latest outburst is how par for the course this level of both unprofessional and suspicious behavior has become.
At this point, Trump can keep yelling whatever mantras he desires, it'll be Mueller who has the last word on his newest form of greeting.