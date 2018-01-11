Trump called Haiti and African countries 'sh*thole nations' and Twitter has a lot to say.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 11, 2018@11:39 PM
During a meeting with a group of bipartisan senators on Thursday, president Trump referred to Haiti, African countries and El Salvador as "shithole nations," The Washington Post reports.

Trump's comment came out during a discussion with senators on how to move forward with immigration polices. While being briefed on what the visa lottery system entails (as well as recent changes), Trump expressed bias towards immigrants based on their native country.

A White House aide told NBC News that when the room began discussing immigration from Africa, Trump asked why America would want immigrants "from all these shithole countries," tacking on a desire to see more Norwegian immigrants. Perhaps relevant to his stream of consciousness, just yesterday, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg met with Trump at the White House.

Later on Thursday, the White House released a statement that neither contested nor denied the remarks.

“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people," White House spokesperson Raj Shah wrote in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter have a lot to say about the ignorant comment.

It's not Friday yet, but if you need a TGIF drink to get through, I say do it.

Sources: The Washington Post
