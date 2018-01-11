Trump called Haiti and African countries 'sh*thole nations' and Twitter has a lot to say.

During a meeting with a group of bipartisan senators on Thursday, president Trump referred to Haiti, African countries and El Salvador as "shithole nations," The Washington Post reports.

BREAKING: AP sources: Trump, in immigration meeting, asks lawmakers why US should allow people to come from `shithole countries' — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2018

Trump's comment came out during a discussion with senators on how to move forward with immigration polices. While being briefed on what the visa lottery system entails (as well as recent changes), Trump expressed bias towards immigrants based on their native country.

Here’s the full story of @realDonaldTrump’s disgracefully and obscenely racist slam at Haitians, Africans, and, it seems, just about everyone but white Northern Europeans. This is who this man is. https://t.co/Iqjjug4pXY — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 11, 2018

A White House aide told NBC News that when the room began discussing immigration from Africa, Trump asked why America would want immigrants "from all these shithole countries," tacking on a desire to see more Norwegian immigrants. Perhaps relevant to his stream of consciousness, just yesterday, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg met with Trump at the White House.

There are no words for language like this except for one: Racist. https://t.co/KHLMiiHewh — ACLU (@ACLU) January 11, 2018

Later on Thursday, the White House released a statement that neither contested nor denied the remarks.