Trump called Haiti and African countries 'sh*thole nations' and Twitter has a lot to say.

During a meeting with a group of bipartisan senators on Thursday, president Trump referred to Haiti, African countries and El Salvador as "shithole nations," The Washington Post reports.
BREAKING: AP sources: Trump, in immigration meeting, asks lawmakers why US should allow people to come from `shithole countries'— The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2018
Trump's comment came out during a discussion with senators on how to move forward with immigration polices. While being briefed on what the visa lottery system entails (as well as recent changes), Trump expressed bias towards immigrants based on their native country.
Here’s the full story of @realDonaldTrump’s disgracefully and obscenely racist slam at Haitians, Africans, and, it seems, just about everyone but white Northern Europeans. This is who this man is. https://t.co/Iqjjug4pXY— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 11, 2018
A White House aide told NBC News that when the room began discussing immigration from Africa, Trump asked why America would want immigrants "from all these shithole countries," tacking on a desire to see more Norwegian immigrants. Perhaps relevant to his stream of consciousness, just yesterday, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg met with Trump at the White House.
There are no words for language like this except for one: Racist. https://t.co/KHLMiiHewh— ACLU (@ACLU) January 11, 2018
Later on Thursday, the White House released a statement that neither contested nor denied the remarks.
“Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people," White House spokesperson Raj Shah wrote in a statement.
.@NBCNews source: As Durbin explained how deal would impact ppl from Haiti, Trump said, "Haiti? Why do we want people from Haiti here?" Then they got Africa. 'Why do we want these people from all these shithole countries here? We should have more people from places like Norway."— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) January 11, 2018
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter have a lot to say about the ignorant comment.
Trump's guide to diversity— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 11, 2018
Africa: Array of shithole countries
Haitians: Have AIDS
Nigerians: Live in huts
Puerto Ricans: Lazy
Black Americans: Ingrates
Mexicans: Criminals and rapists
Muslims: Evil terrorists
Women: Treat them like shit
White supremacists: VERY FINE PEOPLE
More interesting to me: after President Trump called Haiti and Africa “shithole” countries, did anyone in the room call him out? Argue with him? Or did they all bite their tongue, filing the tidbit away so they could leak it later?— Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder) January 11, 2018
Sen. Richard Blumenthal responds to Trump's "shithole countries" remark to @AriMelber: "Smacks of blatant racism. The most odious and insidious racism masquerading, poorly, as immigration policy. And, I'll be very blunt: The president doesn't speak for me as an American."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 11, 2018
The latest outrage from President Trump disparaging immigrants from what he calls "shithole" countries is a new low. It's disgraceful for him, the country, and every American.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 11, 2018
Trump apparently wants more Norwegians and fewer people from ”shithole” countries in Africa. You know what’s a real shithole? Trump’s goddamned mouth.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2018
This has always been the reality: Not everyone who supports Trump is a racist, but they do not consider racism to be disqualifying in the President of the United States. https://t.co/imS342321u— Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 11, 2018
I wonder how many immigrants from shithole countries work at Trump hotels and properties.— Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) January 11, 2018
Trump language "assumes that if you are not white, you are somehow not worthy of being in the United States" - @mayawiley on Dem source saying Trump called some nations 'shithole countries' pic.twitter.com/qX3wLZSb4P— TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) January 11, 2018
TV news doesn't know how to cover a vulgar racist President who talks about "shithole countries" so I probably won't be allowed to quote the President tonight. Therefore please find a way to scream "shithole" at Trump and everyone who works for him.— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 11, 2018
The staue of liberty where #trump’s grandparents immigrated through doesn’t say, “send me your whites only from Norway not from those shithole countries.”— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 11, 2018
Connect the dots, friends: Housing discrimination, Central Park ‘rapists’, birtherism, Charlottesville, ‘shithole countries’, on and on. And some tell us to treat Trump as we would any other POTUS.— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 11, 2018
In a reasonable SCOTUS, Trump’s racist remarks today about immigrants from “shithole” countries would greatly weaken his phony defense of the travel ban. In today’s SCOTUS, it’s a crapshoot.— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 11, 2018
***A TIMELINE OF HATE***— Juan “Stable Genius” Escalante (@JuanSaaa) January 11, 2018
Trump 2016: Mexicans are rapists, murderers, and drug dealers!
Trump 2017: Ban the Muslims!
Trump 2018: Why are we taking immigrants from shithole countries!
Trump apparently wants to curtail immigrants from “shithole” African countries.— Snake Oil Demagogue (@Quicks35) January 11, 2018
Just another racist utterance oozing out of his shithole of a piehole. #TrumpIsAWhiteSupremacist
So Trump wants more immigrants from rich European countries, huh.— 🇰🇷Heautontimoroumenos (고행자)🇩🇪 (@paulengelhard) January 11, 2018
Name ONE reason why someone from a place with virtually no murders, free universities, socialised health care, 30 days paid vacation, and 2 years parental leave would move to that "shithole country" that is the US.
Trump: "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why not people from Norway?"— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 11, 2018
Norwegians: "Why would we move to a country with a shithole President?"
I was in Trial and come out to hear trump call El Salvador and Haiti and African Countries as "Shithole" countries?— Malik Leigh, Esq. (Cool Cat!) (@M_WatsonLeigh) January 11, 2018
And that we need more from Norway?
And in other news, People from Norway were asked why they don't come to the US..
We don't go to Shithole countries like the US!
Now that Trump had called Haiti and African Nations "Shithole Countries" as opposed to Norway (whitelandia) will the media please start calling our Shithole President what he is? A WHITE SUPREMACIST.#ShitholePresident— Petty Queen Bravenak Exodus Wonderbitch Genius (@BravenakBlog) January 11, 2018
Donald Trump referred to African countries and Haiti as “shithole” countries and suggested that we only take people from countries like Norway, and other European countries. This is racism. If you still support this man you are a fucking white supremacist. Simple as that.— 🥀 (@MJStarLover) January 11, 2018
Quick somebody poll the white working class on if they agree with Trump's "shithole countries" comments maybe the NYT will send a few dozen reporters too— Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) January 11, 2018
Trump is every nation's nastiest stereotypes about Ugly Americans wrapped up in one superlatively awful human being. https://t.co/eBUUrmWqEL— Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) January 11, 2018
Your president is racist.— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) January 11, 2018
He is not mature enough, intelligent enough, or humane enough to hold any office-let alone president.
Do not @ me. This is not up for debate. https://t.co/ZPCnYfjjRN
Per Trump: Immigrants are from "shithole countries" but American born white supremacists are "fine people"— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2018
Today, Trump said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” and OH MY GOD ALL YOU HAD TO FUCKING DO WAS VOTE FOR A WOMAN— Molly (@isteintraum) January 11, 2018
CONFIRMED: the president of the United States Donald Trump is a Racist he says:— Aiden Benjamin (@AidenHagi) January 11, 2018
‘Why are we bringing people from shithole countries like Haiti and African countries(black people) why can’t we bring more people from Norway (white people)’..
It’s TIME to IMPEACH THIS RACIST!
TRUMP (earlier): Black people, vote for me. What do you have to lose?— Daniel Lin (@danwlin) January 11, 2018
TRUMP (now): Black people come from shithole countries
Now that Trump had called Haiti and African Nations "Shithole Countries" as opposed to Norway, we should make #ShitholePresident trending!— Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 11, 2018
Dear Rest of the World,— jdavidbrown (@jdavidbrown) January 11, 2018
The vast majority of Americans do not believe that Haiti and African countries are “shithole countries” but do agree that we have a #ShitholePresident
White House spokesman Raj Shah basically confirms Trump said "shithole countries" and digs in deeper, essentially saying that folks from Haiti and African countries can't grow our society or contribute to our economy as well as people from Norway can. Textbook racism. pic.twitter.com/V5bkLTpuUx— Avi (@AviAhvee) January 11, 2018
Washington Post: Trump grew frustrated today in the Oval Office with lawmakers discussing protections for immigrants from Haiti and African countries and said...— Ryan Knight, PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) January 11, 2018
“Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?”
This President is RACIST and UNAMERICAN.
Hey @realDonaldTrump—El Salvador, Haiti and African countries aren't shitholes.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 11, 2018
Both my parents came to America from West Africa when they were teenagers with $50 in their pockets, seeking a better life for themselves and their children.
You know what that makes them? American.
As a descendant of Haitians, I would like to remind Trumpkins that Haiti fought along side of what eventually became the U.S. in the American Revolution. In other words, Haitians fought for this country before many of your ancestors set foot on it's shores. Haiti and African— Ebony & Noor (@DarlingEbony) January 11, 2018
Norway has universal health care and FORTY-SIX WEEKS of paid parental leave. Why the hell would anyone living there give that up to move here?— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 11, 2018
I'm confused as to why anyone would leave Norway in order to live in the US in 2018 😂 Like, who would willingly leave a solid socialist infrastructure for rampant inequality?— Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) January 11, 2018
An interesting fact about Norway is that they post every Norwegian’s income tax return on the Internet https://t.co/vI0RsMPTKe— David Frum (@davidfrum) January 11, 2018
Norway literally has a 3x higher rate of Muslim citizens than the U.S., the 10th highest net migration rate in the world, and is ranked by the United Nations as the "happiest country" in their global happiness index.— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) January 11, 2018
Trump loses this argument on so many levels. Absurd.
It's not Friday yet, but if you need a TGIF drink to get through, I say do it.