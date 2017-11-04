Trump went to Hawaii and got hilariously trolled. Obama would be proud.

On Saturday, president Trump stopped in Hawaii on the way to his 12 day trip to Asia to relax at one of his Trump-branded hotels. However, rather than being welcomed by a chorus of eager minions emblazoned with Trump-branded clothing and MAGA hats, the president was trolled in the most delightful way.

A group of over 200 anti-Trump protesters gathered to greet the president, and a clever handful of them carried signs that said "Welcome to Kenya" and other variations of that sentiment. This was of course, in reference to the Obama birther conspiracy theories that Trump helped spread for years even up until his campaign trail. While outlandish and racist, the conspiracy theory somehow normalized enough that the White House released Obama's birth certificate to the public, proving once and for all that he was born in Hawaii.

Given the context, Hawaii's choice trolling of Trump was top-shelf. And the Obama references surely (and hopefully) would make the former president proud.

At least, we can hope that it made Obama break into a wink and smirk.

Protestors troll Trump with "Welcome to Kenya" signs during Hawaii visit https://t.co/da4mIZDQlo pic.twitter.com/FIX8uHJIYu — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2017

Trump Protest at the State Capitol. There were like three pro-trump people lol #hawaiij20 #hawaii pic.twitter.com/NpmtOzX2jE — Kate Ozawa (@AlohaKatie) November 4, 2017