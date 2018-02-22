Trump held 'lines' during a meeting on gun violence and Twitter is having a field day.

On Wednesday president Trump sat down with survivors and family members affected by last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida (which left 17 dead) to hear their pleas for stricter gun reform.

The discussion around gun control is one of great gravity, not only for those affected by gun violence, but for any concerned citizens of America. Most people would know that significance of letting survivors speak their piece without a cue card.

However, a photo from Trump's meeting showed the president holding a small note card full of cues.

President Donald Trump holds notes during a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings. (AP Photo by Carolyn Kaster) pic.twitter.com/Z0lZbSVaoF — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 21, 2018

Conceptually, holding notes for an important meeting isn't strange at all. However, the prompts on his card include basic statements like "I hear you," a response most human beings with empathy wouldn't need to memorize.

Twitter was quick to roast Trump's need for a script for basic human connection.

