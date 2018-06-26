Someone turned TrumpHotels.org into a website for Trump’s newest 'hospitality' business.

President Donald Trump prides himself on having turned his father's money into a successful hospitality business with their name on it. Since taking office, however, the lodgings that Trump is responsible have been less than hospitable.

Rather than pushing luxury hotels that look like Saddam Hussein's palace, Trump is now responsible for detention centers that currently house around 2,000 migrants who were forced to check in without their parents by the government.

The real Trump Hotel. pic.twitter.com/PP6nIbzNQR — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 18, 2018

A clever prankster is making sure that gold paint connoisseurs are forced to reconcile the new meaning of "Trump hotel," buying the domain name TrumpHotels.org and creating a site that introduces what America has to offer foreigners these days.

Trump's "zero tolerance policy" has meant thousands of children have been detained away from their parents, and the new executive order has paved the way for migrant families to be detained on army bases together.

The new Trump chain–which is basically a camp for kids!—specializes in rooms (well, one big room) for Spanish-speaking children.

Each "feature" links to an article featuring Trump's finest witticisms, including a list of times he insulted Mexicans. There are a lot.