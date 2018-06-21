Trump weighed in on #jacketgate and naturally made it worse.

I am officially sounding the #jacketgate alarm once more, as Trump himself has now officially weighed in on Melania's offensive choice of jacket while visiting a child detention center.

The army green jacket has been making the Twitter rounds due to the emblazoned words: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?"

Melania Trump wears $39 jacket with 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' to visit immigrant children at the border https://t.co/GrvF9zZtV0 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 21, 2018

This would honestly be a weird thing for a First Lady to wear NO MATTER WHAT. However, wearing this jacket on a day she's visiting a detention center full of immigrant children is next level villainy, or a distracting PR stunt, which is basically the same thing at this point.

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

At first, people thought it might be a photoshop fake. But it was in fact confirmed as a real outfit choice by none other than Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. Unsurprisingly, Grisham got sufficiently trolled after she posted a statement blaming the media for daring to notice Melania's outfit.