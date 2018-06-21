Trump weighed in on #jacketgate and naturally made it worse.

I am officially sounding the #jacketgate alarm once more, as Trump himself has now officially weighed in on Melania's offensive choice of jacket while visiting a child detention center.
The army green jacket has been making the Twitter rounds due to the emblazoned words: "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?"
This would honestly be a weird thing for a First Lady to wear NO MATTER WHAT. However, wearing this jacket on a day she's visiting a detention center full of immigrant children is next level villainy, or a distracting PR stunt, which is basically the same thing at this point.
At first, people thought it might be a photoshop fake. But it was in fact confirmed as a real outfit choice by none other than Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. Unsurprisingly, Grisham got sufficiently trolled after she posted a statement blaming the media for daring to notice Melania's outfit.
"Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted
@flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket," Grisham wrote.
Just when we thought the mess of #jacketgate couldn't elevate any higher than the hashtag #SheCares, Trump himself decided to weigh in with this precious tweet:
"“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" Trump wrote.
Excuse me while I ponder over what an enormous stretch this tweet is. This tweet is such a stretch its done YEARS of Pilate. If this tweet was a person it would be trying out for Cirque Du Soleil right now.
Anyways, as much as it's fun to make fun of #jacketgate, the real life implications behind the Trump administration's sociopathy is terrifying for not only these detained children, but all of us opposing him. Nonetheless, while the rest of us have some power, we've compiled some ways you can help the detained immigrant children.