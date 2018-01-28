Trump came for Jay Z on Twitter after being called a 'superbug.'

During a CNN interview on Saturday night, rapper Jay Z called Trump a "superbug," noting that his toxic rise has empowered racist attitudes that were already embedded in America's DNA.

"You don’t take the the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable. As those things grow, you create a superbug. Then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug," Jay Z said, lamenting America's inability to confront racism head-on.

"Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful. ... he's looking down on a whole population of people, and he's so misinformed," JAY-Z slams Trump's "shithole" comment.



In true Trump fashion, the president took to Twitter Sunday morning to come for Jay Z.

His defense?! That his presidency has allegedly raised the black employment rate.

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Our economy is better than it has been in many decades. Businesses are coming back to America like never before. Chrysler, as an example, is leaving Mexico and coming back to the USA. Unemployment is nearing record lows. We are on the right track! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Presumably, Trump didn't actually watch Jay Z's interview. Since that very point was brought up in discussion.