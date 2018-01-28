Trump came for Jay Z on Twitter after being called a 'superbug.'

During a CNN interview on Saturday night, rapper Jay Z called Trump a "superbug," noting that his toxic rise has empowered racist attitudes that were already embedded in America's DNA.
"You don’t take the the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable. As those things grow, you create a superbug. Then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug," Jay Z said, lamenting America's inability to confront racism head-on.
In true Trump fashion, the president took to Twitter Sunday morning to come for Jay Z.
His defense?! That his presidency has allegedly raised the black employment rate.
Presumably, Trump didn't actually watch Jay Z's interview. Since that very point was brought up in discussion.
Several people on Twitter pointed out that it was actually Obama's presidency that brought about these changes.
And even so, there's a long way to go.
Some people on Twitter are relishing the concept of beef between Jay Z and Trump.
While their lifestyles, career tracks, and political perspectives are vastly different, both of them technically do have a lot of experience with beefing.
During his appearance on The Van Jones Show, Jay Z also addressed Trump's "sh*thole countries" comment noting how dehumanizing it was to people in Africa, Haiti, and El Salvador.