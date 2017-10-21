Trump plans to release JFK assassination files. It's basically Christmas for conspiracy theorists.

On Saturday morning Trump revealed plans to release the JFK assassination files to the public. The government files have been concealed since 1992, following a Congress ruling stating that assassination documents could be released within 25 years, barring obstruction by the president.

This means The National Archives has until October 26 to disclose the papers, unless Trump steps in. And it would appear, according to his tweet, that he'll allow at least some of the documents to see the light of day.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," Trump tweeted.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The assassination documents include a combination of FBI and CIA files detailing the investigation into JFK's death and Lee Harvey Oswald's possible motives.

This is significant. Deadline for action is Oct 26 after Congress passed law to hold JFK files for 25 yrs back in '92 https://t.co/RyMai94Mv0 — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 21, 2017