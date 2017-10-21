Trump plans to release JFK assassination files. It's basically Christmas for conspiracy theorists.

On Saturday morning Trump revealed plans to release the JFK assassination files to the public. The government files have been concealed since 1992, following a Congress ruling stating that assassination documents could be released within 25 years, barring obstruction by the president.
This means The National Archives has until October 26 to disclose the papers, unless Trump steps in. And it would appear, according to his tweet, that he'll allow at least some of the documents to see the light of day.
"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," Trump tweeted.
The assassination documents include a combination of FBI and CIA files detailing the investigation into JFK's death and Lee Harvey Oswald's possible motives.
Of course, by merit of their content, the de-classification of the papers would also address the myriad of conspiracy theories surrounding the 35th president's assassination.
One of which the current president championed during the 2016 election, when Trump accused Ted Cruz's father Rafael Cruz of colluding with Oswald. During the time of the rumors, Cruz declined to deny or admit to Trump's accusations. As of now, there is no proof connecting Cruz with the assassination.
https://
/realDonaldTrump
status/
Still, others have theories about Trump's motives for releasing the papers.
Is he doing this as a publicity stunt to distract from some shady legislation? Yes, of course, always. Is it hypocritical for him to potentially release these FBI and CIA documents while still hoarding his own tax returns?! Yes.
Well, as it stands, it looks like we'll find out more details on JFK's death by October 26, although Trump's statement could still technically be rescinded. The release of these papers could truly provide a holiday of sorts for conspiracy theorists of all stripes.