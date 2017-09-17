Advertising

Good morning! While you were enjoying a relaxing morning sleeping in, getting ready for church, or toiling away at a weekend work shift, the president was having a moment on Twitter. Basically, Trump has spent the morning retweeting dramatic memes (we've all been there emotionally) that boost his ego, but not without writing one vague but terrifying posts about North Korea.

In a tweet about North Korea, Trump referenced meeting with the current leader of South Korea Moon Jae-in to discuss "Rocket Man."

"I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!" Trump wrote.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

If "Rocket Man" is Trump's new nickname for Kim Jong Un, I can only assume that Elton John's ghost is currently weeping up blood.

Beyond besmirching Elton John's musical name, the most terrifying part about Trump's casual "Rocket Man" reference is that it's blatantly mocking Kim Jong Un.

Giving nicknames to Kim Jong Un (Rocket Man) when there are MILLIONS of lives & WWIII at stake, should be impeachable. What's next? — USMC-SM (@USMC_SSDD) September 17, 2017

It's essentially daring Kim Jong Un to prove himself when there are millions of lives hanging in the balance.

This is where we're at.

"Rocket Man"?

He's using his "Lying Ted"/"Little Marco" whiny name-calling on a global level.

We've elected a child. https://t.co/VFvmEOo64V — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 17, 2017

Some people have taken the opportunity to reference more Elton John.

Hey man, whatever it takes to shoehorn a Tiny Dancer reference.

Tiny Dancer Mocks Rocket Man https://t.co/Wbszz8e9RM — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 17, 2017

Unfortunately, the Rocket Man tweet is not the only way Trump lashed out this Sunday morning.

Donald Trump called a ruthless dictator Rocket Man and retweeted two bots...



Happy Sunday y'all — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 17, 2017

He also retweeted a cartoon meme of him single-handedly restoring the economy through an ocean sojourn.

This requires hefty upper arm strength. Also why is he wearing a full suit on the water?! No wet suits in the White House?!

He also shared a map of America gone red in 2020.

To be fair, his presidency has caused many of us to seed red 24/7.

As well as a train wearing a MAGA hat.

These memes are getting surreal. Also, this one has a Christmas in Hell vibe?!

By far, the most terrifying meme Trump posted this morning (how is that a sentence) involved his golf swing knocking Hillary Clinton out.

He's revived a lot of hate for her since she came out of the woods and released her book What Happened.

Needless to say, it's been a busy morning on Twitter for Trump, and the ghost of Elton John.

Seeing Trump loves the song "Rocket Man" so much, I've decided to put the lyrics up with photos.



Thread- pic.twitter.com/igni2elxhw — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) September 17, 2017

Hopefully, someone shuts down Trump's computer before he ruins Candle in the Wind for us all.

