TrumpKnew is trending after the latest bombshell of this already treason-y week.

On Wednesday night, when you were going about and enjoying your life, you just might have gotten this New York Times push alert:

The Times reported:

Two weeks before his inauguration, Donald J. Trump was shown highly classified intelligence indicating that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia had personally ordered complex cyberattacks to sway the 2016 American election. The evidence included texts and emails from Russian military officers and information gleaned from a top-secret source close to Mr. Putin, who had described to the C.I.A. how the Kremlin decided to execute its campaign of hacking and disinformation. Mr. Trump sounded grudgingly convinced, according to several people who attended the intelligence briefing. But ever since, Mr. Trump has tried to cloud the very clear findings that he received on Jan. 6, 2017, which his own intelligence leaders have unanimously endorsed. The shifting narrative underscores the degree to which Mr. Trump regularly picks and chooses intelligence to suit his political purposes. That has never been more clear than this week.

Oh, cool!

So the president saw evidence from the intelligence community that Putin personally ordered the hacks, yet he's been trying to muddy the waters and say otherwise? He's covering up for Putin—engaging in a "cover up," if you will?

This is a bombshell report, in that it indicates just how hostile the president has been to the objective facts that the Russians interfered, and helped his brilliant campaign full of indicted tax frauds and family members out.

The hashtag #TrumpKnew started trending on Twitter, because people are concerned that the Commander-in-Chief would use his platform to publicly contradict the nation's intelligence agencies like that.