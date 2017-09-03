Donald Trump's relationship with the media feels like a classic toxic high school relationship. He HATES the media, and yet he can't stop talking about them. He keeps a running list of all the wrongs the media has done, and yet he laps up the attention the media bestows upon him. And while Trump's (dangerous) antics will never be compatible with the media in a loving way, it seems the obsession is here to stay. On Saturday, during his latest outburst of misplaced passion, Trump criticized the media's coverage of Hurricane Harvey while speaking with ABC News (the irony is thick with this one).
"I hear the Coast Guard saved 11,000 people. Think of it: almost 11,000 people, by going into the winds the media would not go into," Trump told reporters. "They will not go into those winds. Unless it's a really good story, in which case they will."
Trump's false equivalence between the media and the Coast Guard left many with this facial expression.
Not to mention the fact he was speaking directly to reporters about the media's laziness.
As always, the people of Twitter had a lot of words for Trump.
One woman pointed out the logical fallacy of hedging media activity against the U.S. Coast Guard.
I seems doubtful that Trump will turn around and criticize the National Coast Guard for not properly writing about the newscycle.
Others suggested Trump enter the winds himself, per his own advice.
Unsurprisingly, people brought up the stilettos Melania wore to a Hurricane Harvey shelter.
Another Twitter user suggested Trump reconsider his funding cuts to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Others made sure to point out the fact that media has been entering the winds to cover Hurricane Harvey.
On top of educating and drawing national attention to the Hurricane, the media has also taken part in rescue efforts.
Not to mention the non-stop work Houston-based reporters have been doing.
One user pointed out the emotional insensitivity of leveraging a national tragedy as a way to make jabs at the media.
When words fail, there are always GIFs.
That GIF pretty much sums it up.