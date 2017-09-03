Advertising

Donald Trump's relationship with the media feels like a classic toxic high school relationship. He HATES the media, and yet he can't stop talking about them. He keeps a running list of all the wrongs the media has done, and yet he laps up the attention the media bestows upon him. And while Trump's (dangerous) antics will never be compatible with the media in a loving way, it seems the obsession is here to stay. On Saturday, during his latest outburst of misplaced passion, Trump criticized the media's coverage of Hurricane Harvey while speaking with ABC News (the irony is thick with this one).

Advertising

"I hear the Coast Guard saved 11,000 people. Think of it: almost 11,000 people, by going into the winds the media would not go into," Trump told reporters. "They will not go into those winds. Unless it's a really good story, in which case they will."

Pres. Trump praises Coast Guard for saving people "by going into winds that the media would not go into...unless it's a really good story." pic.twitter.com/6JFH45o0wn — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2017

Trump's false equivalence between the media and the Coast Guard left many with this facial expression.

Advertising

Not to mention the fact he was speaking directly to reporters about the media's laziness.

As always, the people of Twitter had a lot of words for Trump.

Stop worrying about the media and do your job! — Duane Utterback (@duaneutterback) September 2, 2017

One woman pointed out the logical fallacy of hedging media activity against the U.S. Coast Guard.

I seems doubtful that Trump will turn around and criticize the National Coast Guard for not properly writing about the newscycle.

Advertising

Why is he comparing the media to the Coast Guard? The Media do not do the same job as the Coast Guard. — Mary Rose #Persist (@Beutifulgame) September 2, 2017

Others suggested Trump enter the winds himself, per his own advice.

Never saw his fat ass go into any wind or water. — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) September 2, 2017

Unsurprisingly, people brought up the stilettos Melania wore to a Hurricane Harvey shelter.

@realDonaldTrump shows up in a helicopter with a stiletto-healed FLOTUS for rallies and photo ops. Exactly what he accused Obama of doing — craigarmstrong (@craigarmstrong) September 2, 2017

Advertising

Another Twitter user suggested Trump reconsider his funding cuts to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Does all this praise mean the Coast Guard will get back the 12% cut that Tru*p prided himself of for cutting in his quest to save money? — 🎨 (@makeart) September 2, 2017

Others made sure to point out the fact that media has been entering the winds to cover Hurricane Harvey.

1. Well @realDonaldTrump, I personal watched reporters in boats helping ppl get out of seriously flooded apartment complexes. — formerTrumpemployee (@TWrightvet2469) September 3, 2017

On top of educating and drawing national attention to the Hurricane, the media has also taken part in rescue efforts.

Advertising

2. Another reporter dropped his microphone & ran to pull an elderly man out of his truck when his truck was stuck in a flood current. — formerTrumpemployee (@TWrightvet2469) September 3, 2017

Not to mention the non-stop work Houston-based reporters have been doing.

Any local TV weatherman or beat reporter did more for Houston than Trump has done for anywhere anytime ever in his misbegotten life. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 2, 2017

One user pointed out the emotional insensitivity of leveraging a national tragedy as a way to make jabs at the media.

He's using a tragedy to hit his "enemy" a sly dig? He is the most immoral and sleazy president in US history, such a pathetic man. — Shane Francis (@ShaneFrancisW) September 2, 2017

Advertising

When words fail, there are always GIFs.

That GIF pretty much sums it up.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.