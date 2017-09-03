On Sunday, Trump and Melania attended a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House to observe a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims, PBS reports. Technically, the annual longstanding National Day of Prayer is on May 3,. However, on Friday the White House released an official statement declaring September 3 as National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter has made a field day of the hashtag #NationalDayofPrayer, largely, roasting the commander-in-chief.
Even God himself chimed in on the conversation.
It looks like God and Trump might need to have a sit-down to discuss some matters.
Some people on Twitter used the opportunity for genuine prayer and reflection.
He didn't say the prayers had to be gracious.
While others called out the fact that Trump isn't a Christian.
One pastor took the high road.
While another pastor joined in on the roast.
A woman pointed out the constant state of desperate prayer this election has heaped upon a large portion of the country.
Unsurprisingly, Joel Osteen got a shout out.
Sometimes (most of the time), a well-placed GIF transcends any sentence you could type on Twitter.
Thoughts and prayers go out to Trump's mentions.