Advertising

On Sunday, Trump and Melania attended a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House to observe a National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims, PBS reports. Technically, the annual longstanding National Day of Prayer is on May 3,. However, on Friday the White House released an official statement declaring September 3 as National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims.

Remember, Sunday is National Prayer Day (by Presidential Proclamation)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has made a field day of the hashtag #NationalDayofPrayer, largely, roasting the commander-in-chief.

Advertising

Take away their healthcare.

Deprive them of shelter in a flood.

Build a wall. End their dreams.

Give prayer.#NationalDayofPrayer — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 3, 2017

Even God himself chimed in on the conversation.

It looks like God and Trump might need to have a sit-down to discuss some matters.

If anyone wants to pray for Trump to have a sudden massive brain aneurysm, just saying, God is here and listening.#NationalDayofPrayer — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) September 3, 2017

Some people on Twitter used the opportunity for genuine prayer and reflection.

He didn't say the prayers had to be gracious.

Advertising

#AntiesDailyPrayer #nationaldayofprayer Dear Lord, please smite @realDonaldTrump so he burns in the depths of hell for all eternity. Amen. pic.twitter.com/kenURFLBrY — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) September 3, 2017

While others called out the fact that Trump isn't a Christian.

Fake Christians who want to remove healthcare from sick, stop feeding the poor, & lock out thy neighbors demand prayers#nationaldayofprayer — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) September 3, 2017

One pastor took the high road.

I pray every day for @realDonaldTrump b/c I serve a God who can turn an oppressor into a liberator. #nationaldayofprayer — Rev. Dr. Barber (@RevDrBarber) September 3, 2017

Advertising

While another pastor joined in on the roast.

Dear LORD deliver us from EVIL (#Trump) Remove this thorn in the flesh so America can begin to "heel" — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 3, 2017

A woman pointed out the constant state of desperate prayer this election has heaped upon a large portion of the country.

It's been a #NationalDayOfPrayer since November 8, 2016 when we entered into a dystopian nightmare. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) September 3, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Joel Osteen got a shout out.

Advertising

You and Joel Osteen have fun! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 3, 2017

Sometimes (most of the time), a well-placed GIF transcends any sentence you could type on Twitter.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Trump's mentions.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.