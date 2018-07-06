Trump joked about #MeToo and sexually assaulting Elizabeth Warren. People are disgusted, because it’s disgusting.

The President of the United States—you know, that guy from the "grab them by the pussy" video—mocked the international movement against sexual assault in the context of a "joke" about violating a sitting senator whom he had just called a racial slur.
Yes, President Donald Trump appears to believe that a DNA kit is the same thing as a rape kit, and mused about being "gentle" with Senator Elizabeth Warren who he demands provides proof of Native American ancestry.
The president thinks a DNA kit is like a rape kit, and that rape kits are hilarious.
In case you forgot, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. He was also accused of rape by his first wife, Ivana, in a deposition.
This is so overwhelmingly awful and so not surprising that it begs the question: WHEN WILL THIS NIGHTMARE END?
Is it still "locker room talk" if the dude is the PRESIDENT AT A RALLY?
Is this part of the Republicans' brilliant new midterm strategy to court female voters?
Women on Twitter are pissed, because rape is not a joke.
Call Melania, because someone isn't being best.
Is there an Ivanka in the house?
(No, there isn't.)