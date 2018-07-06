Trump joked about #MeToo and sexually assaulting Elizabeth Warren. People are disgusted, because it’s disgusting.

The President of the United States—you know, that guy from the "grab them by the pussy" video—mocked the international movement against sexual assault in the context of a "joke" about violating a sitting senator whom he had just called a racial slur.

Yes, President Donald Trump appears to believe that a DNA kit is the same thing as a rape kit, and mused about being "gentle" with Senator Elizabeth Warren who he demands provides proof of Native American ancestry.

Trump suggests he would like to test Elizabeth Warren for Native American heritage, "but we have to do it gently because we're in the MeToo generation." pic.twitter.com/kgQ54Lxqbo — Axios (@axios) July 6, 2018

The president thinks a DNA kit is like a rape kit, and that rape kits are hilarious.

THIS GUY IS OUT OF HIS FUCKING MIND. YOU KNOW WHAT HE IS ALLUDING TO, RIGHT? A RAPE KIT. A RAPE KIT. READ THAT BACK. A RAPE KIT, NOT A RACIST KIT. https://t.co/FI8LmEGxte — Marybeth McGurl (@mbmk7) July 6, 2018

In case you forgot, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. He was also accused of rape by his first wife, Ivana, in a deposition.

This is so overwhelmingly awful and so not surprising that it begs the question: WHEN WILL THIS NIGHTMARE END?