Trump reveals he's 'not a feminist' and Twitter's eyes have fully rolled back.

While teasing a full interview with the president that will air at 10pm on Sunday, Piers Morgan revealed Donald Trump doesn't identify as a feminist, a fact that rippled throughout the internet to receive a collective "duh."
"No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone,” Trump said in the interview, according to Morgan.
It's hardly news that the man accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct doesn't identify as a feminist. If you look at his lifestyle, and write down pretty much any of Trump's sexist quotes about women you can parse that he doesn't hold a deep respect for the ladies.
The "revelation" rendered large portions of Twitter unable to pry their eyeballs from the backs of their heads.
To be fair, it would demonstrate a much bigger cognitive dissonance on Trump's part if he did identify as a feminist.
We're going to need more eyeballs to roll after this piece of breaking news.