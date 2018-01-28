Trump reveals he's 'not a feminist' and Twitter's eyes have fully rolled back.

While teasing a full interview with the president that will air at 10pm on Sunday, Piers Morgan revealed Donald Trump doesn't identify as a feminist, a fact that rippled throughout the internet to receive a collective "duh."

"No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone,” Trump said in the interview, according to Morgan.

BREAKING NEWS:

President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.

He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone.'

Full interview, Sunday, ITV, 10pm. pic.twitter.com/GCviovNb6o — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 27, 2018

It's hardly news that the man accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct doesn't identify as a feminist. If you look at his lifestyle, and write down pretty much any of Trump's sexist quotes about women you can parse that he doesn't hold a deep respect for the ladies.

In @piersmorgan's interview Trump admits he isn't a Feminist, he thinks he could have done BREXIT better, and he wants a better climate deal.



None of this is BREAKING NEWS. At best, one of those challenges on THE APPRENTICE, to put on an interview with the President. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 28, 2018

The "revelation" rendered large portions of Twitter unable to pry their eyeballs from the backs of their heads.

To be fair, it would demonstrate a much bigger cognitive dissonance on Trump's part if he did identify as a feminist.